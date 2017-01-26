Yuma police: 2 people sought in fatal shooting of man
Lt. Wayne Boyd says the two men are considered "persons of interest" in the Friday night shooting death of a 28-year-old man. His identity hasn't been released.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dont eat at the stagecoach!!!
|3 hr
|Thomas
|1
|Why are canadians so RUDE
|5 hr
|Thomas
|1
|quail mt cafe sucks
|11 hr
|Rodger
|2
|Quartzsite man event (Feb '15)
|Jan 26
|scooby
|5
|Lawyers set to argue for immigrant driver's lic...
|Jan 21
|Advents
|3
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|Jan 15
|Bettista
|3
|Don't buy 2015 & up, Keystone RV 'S. Defective ...
|Jan 15
|Trailer trash man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC