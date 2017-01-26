Yuma man killed in I-17 chase

A Yuma man who had been residing in the Phoenix area was killed in a rollover accident Tuesday on I-17 after being chased by state troopers, DPS officials said. The Department of Public Safety identified Bradley Burton Moore, 29, as the driver of a pickup truck that was reported stolen from a construction site in Gilbert, said DPS Public Information Officer Trooper Kameron Lee.

