Yuma judge eyed for opening on Ariz. Court of Appeals
Presiding Yuma County Superior Court Judge Maria Elena Cruz is one of six candidates whose application is being considered to fill two openings on Division 1 of the Arizona Court of Appeals. Presiding Yuma County Superior Court Judge Maria Elena Cruz is one of six candidates whose application is being considered to fill two openings on Division 1 of the Arizona Court of Appeals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyers set to argue for immigrant driver's lic...
|Jan 21
|Advents
|3
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|Jan 15
|Bettista
|3
|Don't buy 2015 & up, Keystone RV 'S. Defective ...
|Jan 15
|Trailer trash man
|1
|Fired QTZ Police Chief working as Police Chief ...
|Jan 13
|Tony
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Jan 12
|yuma citizen
|177
|Okie Town
|Jan 9
|OldMan55892
|1
|Signs of bladder infection might indicate somet... (Jan '13)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC