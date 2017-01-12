Yuma Jaycees' 41st Annual Worthen Mem...

Yuma Jaycees' 41st Annual Worthen Memorial Old Time Fiddlers' Contest

The Yuma Jaycees' 41st Annual Worthen Memorial Old Time Fiddlers' Contest took place this weekend at the group's clubhouse with competitors ranging in age from five to 90. Fiddlers from around the Yuma area, the region and even the nation gathered in Yuma for a competition that is the precursor to the Silver Spur Rodeo. Said to be one of the oldest competitors of this year's contest at 90-years-old, Les Tucker competes in the "Senior Senior" Division.

