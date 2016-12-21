Yuma Fresh Vegetable Organization turns 70 in 2017

The Yuma area has had immense agricultural growth since the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association was formed in 1947, much of it happening in the mid-1980s when some growers left the Imperial Valley for Yuma, said Bruce Gwynn, YFVA executive director. Yuma supplies more than 90 percent of the wintertime lettuce consumed in the U.S. The Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association makes sure the workers who make it happen are thanked through its Labor of Love program.

