Yuma Fire Department shuts down an engine
Engine 2 drives along Avenue A heading toward the Yuma Fire Department's Station #2, which lost its ladder truck effective Jan. 4. The truck is now operating from Station #5. Yuma Fire Chief Steve Irr said he had to pick between "two evils" when he made the decision to decrease the department's minimum daily staffing from 35 to 32, effectively shutting down a three-man engine.
