Yuma County teachers get APS/Suns grants
Ron Watson science teacher Sarah Casey will implement a school garden with the grant funding she received from the Arizona Public Service Corp. and the Phoenix Suns. Rancho Viejo science teacher Vicki Peterson will take her students to the Grand Canyon with the grant funding she received from the Arizona Public Service Corp. and the Phoenix Suns.
