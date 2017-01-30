Yuma Catholic boasts 100 percent graduation rate since 2006
Yuma Catholic High School's Class of 2016 tosses their motarboards into the air after officially becoming graduates during the graduation ceremony at Ricky Gwynn Stadium. The Shamrocks graduated 57 seniors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. ...
|4 hr
|Autistic mormon
|29
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|22 hr
|Bene
|6
|Dont eat at the stagecoach!!!
|Sat
|Thomas
|1
|Why are canadians so RUDE
|Sat
|Thomas
|1
|quail mt cafe sucks
|Jan 28
|Rodger
|2
|Quartzsite man event (Feb '15)
|Jan 26
|scooby
|5
|Lawyers set to argue for immigrant driver's lic...
|Jan 21
|Advents
|3
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC