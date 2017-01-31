Yuma budget talks begin at City Council retreat

Yuma City Council members, city staff and others gathered at the Radisson Hotel in Yuma Tuesday afternoon for the first day of a two-day retreat aimed at bringing everyone up to speed on some of the needs and priorities of various city departments. City Administrator Greg Wilkinson began the special work session by noting that the impact of the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System , employee health care and the minimum wage increase are three of the biggest additions for the upcoming fiscal year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.