Yuma budget talks begin at City Council retreat
Yuma City Council members, city staff and others gathered at the Radisson Hotel in Yuma Tuesday afternoon for the first day of a two-day retreat aimed at bringing everyone up to speed on some of the needs and priorities of various city departments. City Administrator Greg Wilkinson began the special work session by noting that the impact of the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System , employee health care and the minimum wage increase are three of the biggest additions for the upcoming fiscal year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. ...
|Tue
|Le Jimbo
|34
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|Sun
|Bene
|6
|Dont eat at the stagecoach!!!
|Jan 28
|Thomas
|1
|Why are canadians so RUDE
|Jan 28
|Thomas
|1
|quail mt cafe sucks
|Jan 28
|Rodger
|2
|Quartzsite man event (Feb '15)
|Jan 26
|scooby
|5
|Lawyers set to argue for immigrant driver's lic...
|Jan 21
|Advents
|3
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC