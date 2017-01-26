Yuma BMX track gets complete renovation

Yuma BMX track gets complete renovation

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Les Evans of Evans Custom Concrete cuts the ribbon at the ceremony celebrating the opening of the new Yuma BMX track. In the quiet hours of the winter, the Yuma BMX track underwent a complete makeover and can now be classified as an Olympic track.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dont eat at the stagecoach!!! 20 hr Thomas 1
Why are canadians so RUDE 22 hr Thomas 1
quail mt cafe sucks Sat Rodger 2
Quartzsite man event (Feb '15) Jan 26 scooby 5
News Lawyers set to argue for immigrant driver's lic... Jan 21 Advents 3
Ding dong quarzsites DEAD Jan 15 Bettista 3
Don't buy 2015 & up, Keystone RV 'S. Defective ... Jan 15 Trailer trash man 1
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,238 • Total comments across all topics: 278,367,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC