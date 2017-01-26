Yuma BMX track gets complete renovation
Les Evans of Evans Custom Concrete cuts the ribbon at the ceremony celebrating the opening of the new Yuma BMX track. In the quiet hours of the winter, the Yuma BMX track underwent a complete makeover and can now be classified as an Olympic track.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dont eat at the stagecoach!!!
|20 hr
|Thomas
|1
|Why are canadians so RUDE
|22 hr
|Thomas
|1
|quail mt cafe sucks
|Sat
|Rodger
|2
|Quartzsite man event (Feb '15)
|Jan 26
|scooby
|5
|Lawyers set to argue for immigrant driver's lic...
|Jan 21
|Advents
|3
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|Jan 15
|Bettista
|3
|Don't buy 2015 & up, Keystone RV 'S. Defective ...
|Jan 15
|Trailer trash man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC