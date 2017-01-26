YPD: Armed robberies reported at 2 gas stations
Two armed robberies with a reported similar set of circumstances occurred within minutes of each other at two gas stations Saturday morning, Yuma police say. According to the YPD news release, at 6:13 a.m. the department responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K located on 820 West 32nd Street.
