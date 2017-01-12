Woman pleads not guilty to framing husband's ex as stalker
A former Southern California woman has pleaded not guilty to charges that she framed her husband's ex-girlfriend, portraying her as a stalker who made death threats and set up a bizarre "rape fantasy" scheme. Prosecutors say last year, Diaz ran an ad on Craigslist steering men to her Anaheim home for consensual "rape fantasy" sex and claimed one man tried to rape her.
