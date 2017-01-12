Will Yuma fans follow team to Los Angeles?
The Chargers have a decent fan base in Yuma County. After all, Arizona didn't have a football team until 1988, when the Cardinals relocated to the state after 28 years in St. Louis.
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fired QTZ Police Chief working as Police Chief ...
|Fri
|Tony
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Jan 12
|yuma citizen
|177
|Okie Town
|Jan 9
|OldMan55892
|1
|Signs of bladder infection might indicate somet... (Jan '13)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|5
|Meet Paul Winer...A Quartzsite, AZ Legend (Feb '08)
|Dec 24
|Mark
|19
|Round table pizza
|Nov '16
|Brody
|2
|Ex-Naval attache admits securing clearances for...
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|4
