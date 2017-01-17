Wife to remain jailed in shooting of husband
A Yuma County Sheriff's Office Adult Detention Center officer removes Paula Dianne Eure from court Wednesday afternoon after Eure appeared before Justice of the Peace Gregory Stewart. Six days after his wife shot him in the face, Paula Dianne Eure's 70-year-old husband asked a Justice of the Peace on Wednesday to have her released from custody.
