Wife arrested after allegedly shooting husband in face

A 62-year-old Foothills woman has been arrested on pending charges, including attempted murder, after she allegedly shot her husband in the face following a verbal argument Thursday morning. Yuma County Sheriff's Office spokesman Alfonso Zavala said deputies responded to a home in the 11400 block of 39th Lane at approximately 8:42 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

