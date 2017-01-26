Venus' run to a Grand Slam final is victory in itself
United States' Venus Williams, rear, embraces her sister Serena after Serena won the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. United States' Venus Williams answers questions at a press conference following her loss to sister Serena in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|quail mt cafe sucks
|2 hr
|Rodger
|2
|Quartzsite man event (Feb '15)
|Thu
|scooby
|5
|Lawyers set to argue for immigrant driver's lic...
|Jan 21
|Advents
|3
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|Jan 15
|Bettista
|3
|Don't buy 2015 & up, Keystone RV 'S. Defective ...
|Jan 15
|Trailer trash man
|1
|Fired QTZ Police Chief working as Police Chief ...
|Jan 13
|Tony
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Jan 12
|yuma citizen
|177
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC