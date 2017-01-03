US, France level before mixed doubles decider at Hopman Cup

CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States beat France's Kristina Mladenovic 6-4, 7-5 on Saturday to send the Hopman Cup final to a mixed-doubles decider. Earlier, Richard Gasquet saved a match point in the third-set tiebreaker and held on for a 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 win over Jack Sock to give France the early lead.

