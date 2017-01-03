Undermanned Gila Ridge blown out at Cibola in 1st game since fight at San Luis
Cibola's Gabriel Claudio and Gila Ridge's Channing Allen each try to control the ball during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Raider Field. Cibola's Gabriel Claudio and Gila Ridge's Channing Allen each try to control the ball during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Raider Field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Okie Town
|Mon
|OldMan55892
|1
|Signs of bladder infection might indicate somet... (Jan '13)
|Sun
|Anonymous
|5
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Dec 25
|Jlw
|176
|Meet Paul Winer...A Quartzsite, AZ Legend (Feb '08)
|Dec 24
|Mark
|19
|Round table pizza
|Nov '16
|Brody
|2
|Ex-Naval attache admits securing clearances for...
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|4
|Meet the Candidate: Sandy Kamei, District 3 Yum...
|Nov '16
|Kathlit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC