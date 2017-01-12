U. S. citizen arrested at immigration checkpoint, is accused of having pot

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8 arrested a U.S. citizen Wednesday after finding more than 14 pounds of marijuana, valued at $7,000 hidden in one of the tires of his vehicle. A U.S. citizen was arrested Wednesday for allegedly attempting to take several pounds of marijuana through the U.S. Border Patrol Immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8. According to a news release from the Yuma Sector Border Patrol Public Affairs Office, after entering the checkpoint, which is east of Yuma, a narcotics-detection canine alerted to his vehicle.

