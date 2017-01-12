U. S. citizen arrested at immigration...

U. S. citizen arrested at immigration checkpoint, is accused of having pot

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8 arrested a U.S. citizen Wednesday after finding more than 14 pounds of marijuana, valued at $7,000 hidden in one of the tires of his vehicle. A U.S. citizen was arrested Wednesday for allegedly attempting to take several pounds of marijuana through the U.S. Border Patrol Immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8. According to a news release from the Yuma Sector Border Patrol Public Affairs Office, after entering the checkpoint, which is east of Yuma, a narcotics-detection canine alerted to his vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fired QTZ Police Chief working as Police Chief ... 21 hr Tony 1
Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09) Thu yuma citizen 177
Okie Town Jan 9 OldMan55892 1
News Signs of bladder infection might indicate somet... (Jan '13) Jan 8 Anonymous 5
News Meet Paul Winer...A Quartzsite, AZ Legend (Feb '08) Dec 24 Mark 19
Round table pizza Nov '16 Brody 2
News Ex-Naval attache admits securing clearances for... Nov '16 Dr Wu 4
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,741 • Total comments across all topics: 277,899,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC