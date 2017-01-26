Tucson police: Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run
Tucson police say a 26-year-old man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run in which a pedestrian was killed. Police say Alexander Newton was arrested after he reported his car stolen and after a woman called police to report seeing a damaged car with a shattered windshield parked in her neighborhood.
