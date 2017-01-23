Trial set for porn studio owner charged with running brothel
Lawyers are scheduled to make opening statements Monday at the trial of an Arizona porn studio owner charged with operating a brothel. William James Hartwell denies running a prostitution ring and has accused the government of criminalizing speech protected by the First Amendment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyers set to argue for immigrant driver's lic...
|Sat
|Advents
|3
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|Jan 15
|Bettista
|3
|Don't buy 2015 & up, Keystone RV 'S. Defective ...
|Jan 15
|Trailer trash man
|1
|Fired QTZ Police Chief working as Police Chief ...
|Jan 13
|Tony
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Jan 12
|yuma citizen
|177
|Okie Town
|Jan 9
|OldMan55892
|1
|Signs of bladder infection might indicate somet... (Jan '13)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC