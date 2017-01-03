Trial set for ex-hockey pro accused o...

Trial set for ex-hockey pro accused of hiring wife's killer

11 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

A murder trial is set to begin for a former professional hockey player accused of hiring a man to kill his wife and set fire to their house in New York. Prosecutors say Thomas Clayton hired Michael Beard to kill 35-year-old Kelley Clayton in September 2015 in her home in rural Caton, on the Pennsylvania border near Elmira.

Yuma, AZ

