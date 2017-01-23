Tractor Rodeo hauls in enthusiasts
Visitors viewed antique and new tractors alike at the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center's 39th Annual Tractor Rodeo and Family Fun Day which took place this weekend at the Wellton-Mohawk Irrigation District Grounds. A number of activities for children and chances to learn about different kinds of equipment were also provided.
