The Latest: South Georgia coroner confirms 7 dead in tornado
A coroner says seven people have been confirmed dead at a mobile home park in south Georgia after a powerful storm tore through the area overnight. Cook County Coroner Tim Purvis said an apparent tornado "leveled" numerous mobile homes before dawn Sunday in the park near Adel.
