The buck stops where? Case exposes rift over caring for deer

This Jan. 5, 2017 photo provided by The Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center Inc. shows a deer being cared for by the rescue center on Long Island in Hampton Bays, N.Y. Recent New York state guidelines mandating limited intervention have stirred heated debate and even a lawsuit. Under those guidelines, the largely volunteer force of 1,300 licensed wildlife rehabilitators in the state can no longer nurse injured or sick adult white-tailed deer indefinitely.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.