Suspect in trooper's slaying sent text: "I killed the cop'

A memorial to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Landon Weaver is seen at the State Police Huntingdon Barracks in Huntingdon, Pa., Monday, Jan.2, 2017, after Trooper Landon Weaver, 23, who was stationed at the barracks, was killed while investigating a reported violation of a protection from abuse order Friday night. State police shot and killed the suspect in Weaver's death after an overnight manhunt.

