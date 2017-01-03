Suspect in trooper's slaying sent tex...

Suspect in trooper's slaying sent text: "I killed the cop'

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

A memorial to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Landon Weaver is seen at the State Police Huntingdon Barracks in Huntingdon, Pa., Monday, Jan.2, 2017, after Trooper Landon Weaver, 23, who was stationed at the barracks, was killed while investigating a reported violation of a protection from abuse order Friday night. State police shot and killed the suspect in Weaver's death after an overnight manhunt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09) Dec 25 Jlw 176
News Meet Paul Winer...A Quartzsite, AZ Legend (Feb '08) Dec 24 Mark 19
Round table pizza Nov '16 Brody 2
News Ex-Naval attache admits securing clearances for... Nov '16 Dr Wu 4
News Meet the Candidate: Sandy Kamei, District 3 Yum... Nov '16 Kathlit 2
News San Diego pianist to open concert series Sunday Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Mohave County authorities are investigating a h... Nov '16 Carolyn Hudgens 1
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,709 • Total comments across all topics: 277,579,362

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC