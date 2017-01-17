Suspect in parking lot armed robbery charged
Anthony Mendoza looks back as he leaves Yuma Justice Court with public defender Eugene Marquez after appearing Wednesday afternoon before Justice of the Peace Gregory Stewart. Prosecutors from the Yuma County Attorneys Office filed charges Wednesday against the man suspected in the early morning armed robbery of a Yuma man in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant.
