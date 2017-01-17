Spectator killed during 1st stage of Monte Carlo rally race
A spectator was killed after being hit by a car during the first stage of the season-opening Monte Carlo rally, race organizers said. Organizers said the spectator was struck by a car driven by New Zealand driver Hayden Paddon during the first of two night stages held on Thursday night.
