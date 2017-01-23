South Carolina lawmaker accused of beating his wife resigns
This Dec. 27, 2016, file photo provided by the Aiken County Detention Center, S.C., shows South Carolina Rep. Chris Corley. The South Carolina state lawmaker accused of beating his wife bloody resigned on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, rather than be expelled from the Statehouse after a grand jury indicted him on a felony aggravated domestic violence charge that could put him in prison for up to 20 years.
