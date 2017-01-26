Secrecy sought for motions for man accused of killing girl
Lawyers for a man accused of killing an 8-year-old Bullhead City girl want a judge to keep secret some pretrial motions that could reveal defense strategy and violate attorney-client privilege. Judge Lee Jantzen of Mohave County Superior Court did not immediately rule on the motion filed Thursday on behalf of Justin James Rector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dont eat at the stagecoach!!!
|8 hr
|Thomas
|1
|Why are canadians so RUDE
|9 hr
|Thomas
|1
|quail mt cafe sucks
|16 hr
|Rodger
|2
|Quartzsite man event (Feb '15)
|Jan 26
|scooby
|5
|Lawyers set to argue for immigrant driver's lic...
|Jan 21
|Advents
|3
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|Jan 15
|Bettista
|3
|Don't buy 2015 & up, Keystone RV 'S. Defective ...
|Jan 15
|Trailer trash man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC