Secrecy sought for motions for man accused of killing girl

Lawyers for a man accused of killing an 8-year-old Bullhead City girl want a judge to keep secret some pretrial motions that could reveal defense strategy and violate attorney-client privilege. Judge Lee Jantzen of Mohave County Superior Court did not immediately rule on the motion filed Thursday on behalf of Justin James Rector.

