Scottsdale woman pleads guilty to shooting her ex-husband
A woman accused in a Scottsdale domestic dispute shooting that left her ex-husband with serious injuries last year has changed her plea to guilty in the case. The 60-year-old Cerny was arrested in June 2015 after she allegedly entered her then-estranged husband's home, confronted him with a small caliber handgun and shot him in the chest.
