Prosecutors won't charge 2 LAPD officers in fatal shooting
Prosecutors will not file criminal charges against two Los Angeles police officers who shot and killed a man in 2014 during a struggle over an officer's gun. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that the officers acted lawfully and in self-defense when they shot 25-year-old Ezell Ford in August 2014.
