Prosecutors consider criminal charges in Hillsborough probe
British prosecutors will consider criminal charges against 23 suspects following separate investigations into the Hillsborough Stadium disaster in 1989 in which 96 soccer fans were killed. The charges under consideration include manslaughter and perverting the course of justice as a result of an alleged cover-up by police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|6 hr
|yuma citizen
|177
|Okie Town
|Jan 9
|OldMan55892
|1
|Signs of bladder infection might indicate somet... (Jan '13)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|5
|Meet Paul Winer...A Quartzsite, AZ Legend (Feb '08)
|Dec 24
|Mark
|19
|Round table pizza
|Nov '16
|Brody
|2
|Ex-Naval attache admits securing clearances for...
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|4
|Meet the Candidate: Sandy Kamei, District 3 Yum...
|Nov '16
|Kathlit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC