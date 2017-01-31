Prosecutor: Etan defendant didn't make up confession
Pedro Hernandez watched 6-year-old Etan Patz from the corner store where he worked all those years ago, prosecutors said. He knew the little boy liked to get treats there, and that he waited for the school bus in the morning without adult supervision, they said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. ...
|19 hr
|Le Jimbo
|34
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|Sun
|Bene
|6
|Dont eat at the stagecoach!!!
|Jan 28
|Thomas
|1
|Why are canadians so RUDE
|Jan 28
|Thomas
|1
|quail mt cafe sucks
|Jan 28
|Rodger
|2
|Quartzsite man event (Feb '15)
|Jan 26
|scooby
|5
|Lawyers set to argue for immigrant driver's lic...
|Jan 21
|Advents
|3
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC