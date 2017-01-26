Prescott Valley police: Family member...

Prescott Valley police: Family members attacked with hatchet

11 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Prescott Valley police say a 33-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly attacking three relatives with a hatchet while they were sleeping. Police say Brian Garafalo was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and that the three family members are hospitalized in stable condition with unspecified injuries.

