Police: Suspect in double slaying in critical condition
This undated photo released by the Westwego Police Department shows Westwego police officer Michael Louviere. Louviere and a woman he was helping were shot and killed Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 in a New Orleans suburb, and authorities were searching for a man who had been involved with the woman, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyers set to argue for immigrant driver's lic...
|11 hr
|tomin cali
|2
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|Jan 15
|Bettista
|3
|Don't buy 2015 & up, Keystone RV 'S. Defective ...
|Jan 15
|Trailer trash man
|1
|Fired QTZ Police Chief working as Police Chief ...
|Jan 13
|Tony
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Jan 12
|yuma citizen
|177
|Okie Town
|Jan 9
|OldMan55892
|1
|Signs of bladder infection might indicate somet... (Jan '13)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC