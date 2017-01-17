Police arrest apartment complex owner...

Police arrest apartment complex owner on charges of fraud

Police raided a pair of Phoenix apartment complexes run by a man they say targeted mentally ill and homeless people and illegally took Social Security checks in exchange for rent. Phoenix police released a statement Thursday saying officers arrested 54-year-old Elijah Brown, who operated the nonprofit that owned the buildings.

