Police: 2 arrested in killing of Daisy Mountain firefighter

Phoenix Police say the discovery of video evidence has led to the arrests of two employees of a men's club in the off-duty death of a Daisy Mountain Fire Department firefighter. Police say surveillance video showed 26-year-old bouncer Brandon Douglas Draper pushing 37-year-old Luke Jones to the ground and striking him numerous times and 42-year-old club manager Timothy John Piegari disconnecting the video equipment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.