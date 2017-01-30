Pinal County's first chief medical examiner gets to work
Pinal County in southern Arizona has added a new position of chief medical examiner, meaning it no longer has to outsource and pay neighboring jurisdictions for crime work. Dr. John Hu started the job last month.
