Pima County Sheriff's Dept.: 3 arrested in December killing

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says investigators Friday arrested two men and a woman in the killing of 36-year-old Richard Jensen. The department said 35-year-old Aaron Heath and 28-year-old Joel Rodriguez were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder while 26-year-old Jessica Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

