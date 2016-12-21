Phoenix police: Suspect arrested in highway carjacking case

The Dec. 26 incident ended with an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper shooting the suspect, who was identified Monday as 31-year-old Oligario Renteria. Police say Renteria has been released from a hospital and booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of attempt first-degree murder, five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault on police and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.