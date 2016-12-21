Phoenix police: Suspect arrested in h...

Phoenix police: Suspect arrested in highway carjacking case

10 hrs ago

The Dec. 26 incident ended with an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper shooting the suspect, who was identified Monday as 31-year-old Oligario Renteria. Police say Renteria has been released from a hospital and booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of attempt first-degree murder, five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault on police and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

