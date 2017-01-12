Penzone drops suit against Arpaio over campaign ad

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone has dropped his defamation lawsuit against his predecessor over a TV commercial in the fall campaign that claimed Penzone assaulted his ex-wife 13 years ago during an argument. Lawyers for Penzone dismissed the lawsuit against former Sheriff Joe Arpaio on Friday - five days after Penzone took office as metro Phoenix's top law enforcer.

