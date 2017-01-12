Outdoors Column: Yuma has multiple sh...

Outdoors Column: Yuma has multiple shooting ranges for practice

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

With various hunt seasons opening now and in the near future, it's imperative to spend time practicing with your chosen firearm or bow and arrow. Our Yuma area is not without ideal locations and opportunities for that much-needed practice that includes Adair Park Shooting Range facility with ranges open to the public and located approximately 15 miles northeast of Yuma off Highway 95. For the bow hunter as well as other archers and always open to the public is the Foothills Archery Range, located east of Foothills Blvd. from south I-8 taking the south Frontage Road to Avenue 15E, south about a mile, then east to the range at the signs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ding dong quarzsites DEAD 6 hr Bettista 3
Don't buy 2015 & up, Keystone RV 'S. Defective ... 7 hr Trailer trash man 1
Fired QTZ Police Chief working as Police Chief ... Fri Tony 1
Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09) Jan 12 yuma citizen 177
Okie Town Jan 9 OldMan55892 1
News Signs of bladder infection might indicate somet... (Jan '13) Jan 8 Anonymous 5
News Meet Paul Winer...A Quartzsite, AZ Legend (Feb '08) Dec 24 Mark 19
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,105 • Total comments across all topics: 277,936,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC