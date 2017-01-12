Outdoors Column: Yuma has multiple shooting ranges for practice

With various hunt seasons opening now and in the near future, it's imperative to spend time practicing with your chosen firearm or bow and arrow. Our Yuma area is not without ideal locations and opportunities for that much-needed practice that includes Adair Park Shooting Range facility with ranges open to the public and located approximately 15 miles northeast of Yuma off Highway 95. For the bow hunter as well as other archers and always open to the public is the Foothills Archery Range, located east of Foothills Blvd. from south I-8 taking the south Frontage Road to Avenue 15E, south about a mile, then east to the range at the signs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.