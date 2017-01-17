Ohio St. steals 67-66 win from Nebraska on last-second shot
Marc Loving scored off an inbounds pass from C.J. Jackson with less than a second to play, and Ohio State defeated Nebraska 67-66 on Wednesday night. Tai Webster had driven for Nebraska's go-ahead layup with 35 seconds left, and Ohio State played for the last shot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|Jan 15
|Bettista
|3
|Don't buy 2015 & up, Keystone RV 'S. Defective ...
|Jan 15
|Trailer trash man
|1
|Fired QTZ Police Chief working as Police Chief ...
|Jan 13
|Tony
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Jan 12
|yuma citizen
|177
|Okie Town
|Jan 9
|OldMan55892
|1
|Signs of bladder infection might indicate somet... (Jan '13)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|5
|Meet Paul Winer...A Quartzsite, AZ Legend (Feb '08)
|Dec 24
|Mark
|19
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC