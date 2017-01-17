North Texas police detective killed, suspect barricaded
Officers stand outside the emergency room at the Denton Regional Medical Hospital after a police detective, who was shot while responding to a report of an armed man outside a house, was taken to the hospital Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Denton, Texas. Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison said Detective Jerry Walker died Tuesday at the hospital hours after the shooting.
