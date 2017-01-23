No charges for 2 LAPD officers in killing of black man
Ezell Ford's mother, Tritobia Ford, sheds tears while speaking at a news conference Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. Two Los Angeles police officers acted in self-defense when they fatally shot the 25-year-old black man during a struggle over an officer's gun and will not face criminal charges for the 2014 shooting that led to protests, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyers set to argue for immigrant driver's lic...
|Jan 21
|Advents
|3
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|Jan 15
|Bettista
|3
|Don't buy 2015 & up, Keystone RV 'S. Defective ...
|Jan 15
|Trailer trash man
|1
|Fired QTZ Police Chief working as Police Chief ...
|Jan 13
|Tony
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Jan 12
|yuma citizen
|177
|Okie Town
|Jan 9
|OldMan55892
|1
|Signs of bladder infection might indicate somet... (Jan '13)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC