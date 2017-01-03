MCAS Yuma F-35B squadron moving to Japan
A pilot with U.S. Marine Corps Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 flashes the "hang loose" sign in this August 2015 photo, as he taxiis an F-35B Lightning II off the flight line at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, moments before leaving on a training flight. VMFA-121, the "Green Knights," is being relocated to MCAS Iwakuni Japan.
