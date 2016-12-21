'Maximum luck': Giroud scores 'scorpion' in Arsenal victory
Olivier Giroud scored an exquisite goal from an overhead back-heeled strike as Arsenal beat struggling Crystal Palace 2-0 on Sunday to rise to third in the English Premier League. Opportunities don't come often for the France forward since dropping down the pecking order.
