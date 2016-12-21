Mason's 31 lead Minnesota to victory at No. 15 Purdue

Nate Mason made sure it was a very special weekend in Indiana for the Pitino family - son Richard, who is the Minnesota coach, and father Rick, the Louisville coach. Mason contributed 31 points, 11 assists and six rebounds on Sunday, and Minnesota pulled away in overtime for a 91-82 Big Ten victory against No, 15 Purdue in Mackey Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.