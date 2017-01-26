Marshals Service: Georgia murder susp...

Marshals Service: Georgia murder suspect arrested in Phoenix

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

The U.S. Marshals Service says a members of a violent offender task force arrested 27-year-old John Wetherington Jr. without incident Friday at a Phoenix residence after Georgia authorities learned he might be living in Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dont eat at the stagecoach!!! 13 hr Thomas 1
Why are canadians so RUDE 14 hr Thomas 1
quail mt cafe sucks 20 hr Rodger 2
Quartzsite man event (Feb '15) Jan 26 scooby 5
News Lawyers set to argue for immigrant driver's lic... Jan 21 Advents 3
Ding dong quarzsites DEAD Jan 15 Bettista 3
Don't buy 2015 & up, Keystone RV 'S. Defective ... Jan 15 Trailer trash man 1
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,104 • Total comments across all topics: 278,356,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC